Stunning Home For Sale in Terry Pegula’s Old Home in Downtown Buffalo

This is a pretty sweet spot to live. Not only is it gorgeous, it has quite the history of prestigious people living in this building. It is one of the most desirable condo areas in Western New York.

There is plenty of storage, covered parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a gym, common area and more. Take a look at these beautiful pictures that overlook Lake Erie.

Take a look at this waterfront condo that is for sale in Buffalo, New York.

Unbelievably spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit featuring a great open concept featuring tons of natural light & a private outdoor patio perfect for any summer night. The primary bedroom features great space w/ large closet & a stunning ensuite with a walk-in shower. The kitchen is fully loaded featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, soft closed cabinets & a beautiful breakfast bar", according to the Zillow posting.

Typically, the lowest average selling prices in Western New York have historically been January, February and March so now would be a great time to get some of the 'lowest' prices of the year.

NEXT: The feds aren't expecting to see a dip in the interest rate for the next meeting this year. If you are buying a house soon and looking for some of the current interest rates here are some of the numbers that were just posted from Yahoo finance. Unfortunately, they are not going in the right direction from the last report.