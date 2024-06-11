The time for picking strawberries is here and in Western New York there are a ton of great places to fill your baskets.

You might remember what it was like as a kid to have a perfect summer day and then be able to put a cap on it with some delicious, fresh strawberry shortcake. Maybe you made strawberry jelly or jam, or some strawberry compote to put on your ice cream.

What I'm trying to get to is that there's nothing better than fresh strawberries picked right from the field on a perfect summer day.

It's a little bit of work to find the best ones but with a little extra family participation, you can fill up your cartons quickly. The best time to pick normally starts at the end of May and has a peak time throughout June. You might find some late picking in the first couple of weeks in July.

The question is, where do you go to find the best ones?

Luckily enough, I've got a list of great places right here. These are the best places to pick up a couple flats full of the sweetest strawberries that Western New York has to offer.

1. Greg's U-Pick Farm Market and CSA - 9270 Lapp Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032 (+17167414239)

2. Weiss Farms - 7828 E Eden Rd, Eden, NY 14057 (+17169929619)

3. Mel's Organic Strawberry/Vegetable Farm - 735 Centerline Road Strykersville, NY 14145 (585.297.0653)

4. Thorpe's Organic Family Farm - 12866 Strykersville Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052 (+17166554486)

5. Coulter Farms - 3871 N Ridge Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 (+17164338300)

6. Awald Farms - 2258 Shirley Rd, North Collins, NY 14111 ((716) 337-2608)

No matter where you end up going, be sure to call ahead to make sure that they're picking the specific fruit you're hoping to get. Be respectful of the property and enjoy!

