There is a law that prohibits dumping things in a storm drain in New York State and protects our waterways.

As we cruise through the summer months, there is a good chance that you are cleaning up around the house. If you find old chemicals or use some sort of cleaner, never get rid of them in a drain that you find near your home.

When you take a walk, you might notice these signs are being placed on the streets near your home!

What Do Those Signs Say?

I was taking a walk with my kids and noticed these circular signs with fish on them near the drains along the road. When I took a closer look, I noticed a warning that is inscribed on them!

"No DUMPING*DRAINS TO WATERWAY"

It is a good way to remind people that it is against various environmental laws to pour things down a storm drain in New York State.

Photo by: Clay Moden-WYRK loading...

Photo by: Clay Moden - WYRK loading...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says: "Chemicals and petroleum products should never be poured down a storm drain. From there, those pollutants can enter into the local streams, rivers, and lakes. Unfortunately, this activity occurs and is a clear violation of the ECL."

There are numerous hazardous waste drop-off events around the state that make it safe and easy to dispose of the liquids that you don't want, are expired or left over. Check with your local county or town for more information and do your part to keep our waterways clean and safe for wildlife!