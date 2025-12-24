We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point. Hopefully, you're pretty close to finishing up those Christmas lists. But what do you do if you forgot something (or someone) for Christmas? Will any stores in Western New York be open?

Tips For Buying Gifts Last Minute Before Christmas

When we picture buying gifts on the last couple of days before Christmas, normally you picture chaos, right? It's a bunch of people running from store to store trying to find that one gift that they haven't been able to find yet, or rummaging through stores trying to find the last gifts available on the shelves. Remember, though, that it doesn't have to be that way. RetailMeNot has come up with some tips to keep in mind that could help you through:

In-store pickup exists now - You can buy things online and pick them up at the store without having to dodge crowds.

- You can buy things online and pick them up at the store without having to dodge crowds. Same-day delivery is a thing too - It costs a lot more, but it could be worth it if you have a lot to do and it will come right to your door.

- It costs a lot more, but it could be worth it if you have a lot to do and it will come right to your door. You can buy digital subscriptions - Really strapped for a last minute gift? Buy a digital subscription and have all the details emailed to you immediately.

Major Stores that will be open in Western New York on Christmas Eve

**All of these store hours could change by location. Unfortunately, they haven't all confirmed their hours online at this time. Be sure to call the store or check them out online to ensure that they will be open.**

Barnes & Noble: Most will have limited hours on Christmas Eve (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Most will have limited hours on Christmas Eve (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Best Buy: Official Christmas Eve hours haven’t been posted, but many Best Buy locations were open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the past. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Official Christmas Eve hours haven’t been posted, but many Best Buy locations were open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the past. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. BJ’s Wholesale: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Dollar General: Some Dollar General locations will close at 8 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Some Dollar General locations will close at 8 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Hobby Lobby: Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. JCPenney: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. Kohl’s: Last year Kohl’s locations stayed open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Store pickup cutoff: Order by 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Last year Kohl’s locations stayed open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Store pickup cutoff: Order by 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Macy’s: Last year they closed at 6 p.m. at many locations. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Last year they closed at 6 p.m. at many locations. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. Michaels: Last year, Michaels was open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Last year, Michaels was open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open until 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Open until 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. PetSmart: PetSmart is expected to operate regular hours on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

PetSmart is expected to operate regular hours on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, the store is extending its hours on Sunday until 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, the store is extending its hours on Sunday until 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Target: Most Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen at their regular times on Dec. 26. Pickup cutoff: On Christmas Eve, you can place a drive-up or in-store pickup order as late as 6 p.m. local time.

Most Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen at their regular times on Dec. 26. Pickup cutoff: On Christmas Eve, you can place a drive-up or in-store pickup order as late as 6 p.m. local time. Walmart: Most locations to close at 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 12 p.m. local time on Dec. 24.

Most locations to close at 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 12 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. Wegmans: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day Whole Foods: Most stores are open on Christmas Eve, though many will operate on modified hours. Check your local Whole Foods for details. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

