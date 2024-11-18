Stores In New York State Have BANNED “Tap To Pay”

There are a variety of stores in New York State that have had enough of the "tap to pay" and customers will no longer have that option for payment.

The incredibly busy holiday shopping season is here and while many people are shopping online and having the gifts shipped to them, there are still many who prefer to shop in person at stores. But some of the smaller store chains, and mom and pop stores, are saying no to tap to pay.

READ MORE: New York BANS Outdoor Burning

According to multiple reports, stores are losing money due to tap to pay.

Stewart's Shops says that scammers have been using counterfeit credit cards to buy a large amount of products like cigarettes and alcohol, which is causing stores to lose money.

When you buy gas at some stores, it offers a tap to pay option and I have often wondered if it safe? Some locations do not ask for a zip code or pin and simply allow you to tap a credit card and pump gas without any safety barrier.

Will this be a new trend? It appears that convenience is taking a back seat to safety and scammers will need to find a new trick to game the system at certain stores in New York State.

In a report from the Times Union, it was noted that: "Though Stewart’s Shops are working on restoring tap-to-pay, they’re also waiting to relaunch the option due to the investigation".

Stewart's Shops are about to celebrate their 80 anniversary next year!