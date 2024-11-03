Whether you’re one of the approximately 50 million Americans who have a lactose intolerance, or if you avoid milk products because of ethical/lifestyle reasons, it was super annoying that coffee lovers had to shell out extra money at Starbucks for non-dairy milk options.

This has been a top complaint at popular coffee chains across New York State for years; most notably at the largest coffee chain in the U.S., Starbucks. How is it fair that non-dairy drinkers are charged more for not feeling horrible the rest of the day?

It’s taken a long time for our favorite shops to catch on, but slowly but surely, more and more local coffeehouses and chains are ditching the extra cost for plant-based options. We’re kind of surprised this beloved coffee chain was one of the last on board, but we’re not going to complain that they are finally giving their non-dairy drinking customers what they’ve been asking for.

New York State Starbucks No Longer Charging For Non-Dairy Milk

Beginning November 7th, the same day Starbucks is launching their new holiday beverages, get ready to see your receipt look a little less than before.

Get our free mobile app

After years of gripes from their customers who had to pay more money for non-dairy options, the popular coffee chain has finally caved and will no longer upcharge for coconut milk, almond milk, and oat milk. The substitutions cost customers about 70 cents extra on average, which admittingly doesn’t seem like a lot, but we all know how much those extra coins can add up over time.

By ditching the surcharge for non-dairy alternatives, the company says that nearly half of regular Starbucks customers who order lactose-free options with their drinks will see the price of their order decrease by 10%. And for caffeine addicts who hit up the Starbucks drive thru daily, it could mean massive savings.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol explained the chain’s move, stating:

“By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks.”

It’s about time!

Maybe with all of that extra money Starbucks regulars will have in their pocket, they’ll splurge for the occasional (or daily) cake pop with their savings.