The popular national coffee chain Starbucks has a reputation that it’s available everywhere– but, shockingly, one Western New York area has been living without one for nearly two decades.

The village of East Aurora isn’t completely without a Starbucks presence – as of right now, you can grab your favorite Starbucs drink inside of Tops Friendly Market while getting your groceries on Grey Street. But locals looking for an in-store experience haven’t been able to do so for 16 years.

Starbucks Store Coming To East Aurora, New York

The most popular coffee chain in the world, Starbucks, only had one location in East Aurora? In a grocery store?

Frankly, considering some of Western New York’s most well-off clientele live in this area, we’re a tad surprised.

Regardless, Buffalo Business First reports that a Starbucks storefront is in the works for the village of East Aurora, New York, expanding from their one and only location in that area inside of Tops.

You’ll still be able to get your Starbucks caffeine fix while shopping at Tops, but they’ll soon be opening up an additional Starbucks in-store location in Aurora Village Shopping Center (yes, the same plaza as Tops).

There is a small caveat for Starbucks fans hoping to get an order without leaving your car… you won’t be able to. There are no plans for a drive through in the new East Aurora location.