Fans of Spirit Halloween stores across New York State, who love shopping there for their crazy costumes and scary decorations, still have a few more weeks to enjoy their presence, but soon, most will turn into empty storefronts once again.

However, even though the spooky season is close to wrapping up, many customers were thrilled to learn that a few select locations would get a holiday makeover, rebranding just in time for Christmas.

Spirit Christmas Stores Opening Soon In New York State

Recently, the parent company of Spirit Halloween revealed that a handful of their popular locations would shift to a Christmas theme, and lovers of the upcoming holiday season were thrilled.

Originally, ten locations throughout the country were planned to turn into Spirit Christmas pop-up shops after Halloween, with three of them located here in New York State.

Spirit Christmas, described as a pop-up destination for holiday stocking stuffers, festive décor, unique gifts, and Christmas trimmings, was announced to be opening in Albany, Bohemia, and Poughkeepsie, and locals were getting excited to pay the temporary stores a visit.

However, we’ve got some bad news for one of the planned New York State locations.

Spirit Christmas No Longer Opening In This New York Location

Bah, Humbug!

Residents of the Capital Region were devastated to learn that the highly anticipated Spirit Christmas location inside of the old Christmas Tree Shop at Colonie Center in Albany would not be happening after all, when it was announced that Spirit Christmas had chopped their planned locations from ten sites to eight.

According reps from Spirit,

“We know that this is disappointing to the Albany community, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

New York State residents will still be able to visit Spirit Christmas at Sayville Plaza in Bohemia and Chestnut Plaza in Poughkeepsie, but unfortunately, Albany, New York residents will have to look elsewhere for their hollies and jollies this holiday season.