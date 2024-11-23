The 5 Snowiest Towns And Cities In New York State

Snow is in the forecast in New York. Many parts of the state could see upwards of 12-20 inches. That's a dusting when you look at the snow totals for some of these cities.

New York is pretty well known for its snowy winters. You see movies highlighting how beautiful it looks in Central Park in New York city. You see the Buffalo Bills playing in snow that is up to their knees on some days. But who gets the most?

There is a pretty well-known competition in New York where the winner wins the "Golden Snowball Award." It's given to the major city that receives the most snow in a year. Buffalo is the current leader. But it seems to be smaller towns and cities that get it the worst.

Here are the 10 snowiest cities in New York state based on the average amount of snow they receive according to USA.com. They ranked every city and town in the state based on their average amount of snow per year.

1. Ava, New York

Ava is a very small town in Oneida County. They're just north of the city of Rome, NY. They easily take the trophy with an average of 191.37 inches of snow.

2. Taberg, New York

Coming in second is Taberg which is a hamlet in the town of Annsville in Oneida County. Their annual snowfall is 188.31 inches.

3. Lee Center, New York

Once again, Lee Center is a hamlet located in the Town of Lee in Oneida County. They bring in 185.42 inches of snow.

4. Westernville, New York

Another Oneida County hamlet, this one is near the Delta Reservoir and Delta Lake State Park. Their average snowfall is 183.07 inches.

5. Richland, New York

Our first town that is not in Oneida County. Richland is in the northeastern part of Oswego County. They get 177.24 inches of snow.