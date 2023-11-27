This Snow Total For New York City Is Shocking

The snow is flying in New York State as a lake effect storm is about to pound portions along the Great Lakes.

As the snow is piling up in some locations, there are issues with a drought in others. As we start the new week, there are some towns that are providing water to residents who need to replenish their wells at their homes and businesses.

Can you believe that? In New York City, the most famous place for pictures and holiday walks is on a snow drought!

Will that change anytime soon? The forecast does not look great for snow in that area. However, some in New York State will get as much as two feet from the storm this week.

