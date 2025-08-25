If you are shopping for the best variety and best deals on groceries in New York State, there is a good chance that you are shopping at the most popular grocery chain in New York. There is a reason why Wegmans gets so much attention. It has a wide selection of food and essentials all in one place. But have you ever shopped at the smallest Wegmans location?

With the kids going back to school, families are stocking up on food for lunches and snacks, along with the other things they need to keep kids happy and healthy. Wegmans has some great meals that are ready to go and are super convenient for busy families. But not all Wegmans are the same.

For those who are regular shoppers at Wegmans, you likely have a favorite location. For us, it is the McKinley Parkway location in the Hamburg/Blasdell are of Western New York. It is only one of over 100 stores! Wegmans has expanded to other states and continues to grow and find new places to open.

The Smallest Wegmans Location

But for those who appreciate a more low-key shopping experience, perhaps you like the comfort of a smaller store. According to a post on the Wegmans website, there is one location that is much smaller than most. Relatively speaking, it is a tiny Wegmans. Check out the old-school look of it!

Wegmans notes that: "Our smallest store, located on Fairport Road in East Rochester, N.Y., is just under 53,000 square feet. Our largest store, located in Dewitt, N.Y., is nearly 160,000 square feet". News10 in Rochester did a story about this Wegmans not too long ago, which you can watch:

As we get ready for the Labor Day weekend and the busy holiday season that is coming, now is the time to plan ahead to beat the crowds. We find that when we shop with the kids, the best time to go is early on Sunday.