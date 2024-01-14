Massive Statewide Gun Law Protest Planned In New York State

There is a massive, statewide protest that is planned for this coming weekend in New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, law-abiding gun owners will be marking the anniversary of the NY SAFE ACT.

The New York SAFE Act was put in place on January 15 of 2013.

According to NY SAFE website:

The New York State SAFE Act stops criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from buying a gun by requiring universal background checks on gun purchases, increases penalties for people who use illegal guns, mandates life in prison without parole for anyone who murders a first responder, and imposes the toughest assault weapons ban in the country.

To mark the anniversary of it's passing, a unique moment will take place across The Empire State and there is a good chance you will hear it. Gun owners will be shooting in a safe and legal location.

Facebook event loading...

As we close in on the anniversary of NY SAFE, there are new laws that will be targeting ammunition sales in New York State.

For those who have a New York State pistol permit, here is another reminder that you need to re-certify/register that permit on a regular basis. It doesn't take long and it is a requirement to keep your permit and handguns.

