There are reports of sharks being seen in waters along New York State.

The beach will be busy this week as we get ready for a hot and humid start to the month.

With the busy tourist season here, now is the time to pay attention to the alerts and warnings.

According to reports, shark sightings led to a temporary beach of Rockaway Beach.

Eyewitness News reports that: "New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street just before 11:30 a.m."

It is going to be a hot week and safety should be the priority. Stay hydrated and make sure to take care of those who struggle with the heat!