Shake Shack Is Finally Coming To Western New York

People have been screaming for this to come to Western New York for years, now it looks as though the wait is getting smaller. Shake Shack is coming.

They've got over 500 locations across the country but somehow, none of them are actually in the Western New York area. At least, that used to be the case. Now, we're getting one here in the Northtowns.

Where is the closest Shake Shack location right now?

Up until now, the only hope that Western New Yorkers had to get Shake Shack was a location in a rest stop on the 90 between Syracuse and Rochester. That was the closest location. However, in 2025, that will be changing.

According to WIVB, Shake Shack is planning on expanding to Western New York with a full-service location in Amherst.

What is Shake Shack?

Shake Shack is described as an American fast casual restaurant chain based in New York City. They started as a simple hot dog cart in Madison Square Park about 25 years ago and have grown into a full-on chain restaurant. They've got all of the offerings that you'd expect from a fast-food burger joint like burgers, fries, fried chicken sandwiches, chicken bites, shakes, and more.

Where will the new Shake Shack be?

Shake Shack is coming to Amherst in 2025. They're going to be in The Boulevard plaza off of Niagara Falls Boulevard right off the 290. If you're looking for a job, they're going to be hiring soon. They'll need employees to do just about everything so check them out here to see if it's something that would fit for you.

