Saying Goodbye To These Mowers In New York State?

There may be a major shift coming to the way we mow our lawns in New York State when the grass starts to grow.

The winter is fading and the longer days are about to arrive! In fact, this coming weekend we will spring forward and set out clocks ahead by one hour from Saturday night in to Sunday morning.

It is time to prepare, or at least start to prepare, for the work that needs to be done around the outside of your home.

In states like California, it has now become against the law to sell a gas powered lawn mower.

Can New York State be far behind?

There are already laws being written and a plan in place to make New York State the most energy efficient state in the Union.

Recently there were a few reports that New York State has already started to switch some of the lawn and garden equipment that it has to all electric and it won't be long until residents won't be able to get their hands on a new gas powered mower.

The issue that most people we have talked to is the fact that a new electric mower can cost a crazy amount of money!

We were sent these photos of a lawn mower that was for sale at a recent farm show in New York State.

I understand that electric mowers are going to be the way we mow in the future. However, I am not ready to spend that much to have a nice lawn. There are some benefits I guess, such as they are quieter and mowing later or earlier might not upset the neighbors as much as noisy gas mower.