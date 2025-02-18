Serious Salt Shortage Big Problem In This New York Town

We still have a lot of winter left this year, unfortunately, and making it through without salted roads could make it tough.

If you've ever experienced winter in a southern city, you know that even the littlest amount of snow or ice can shut them down for days. There are a couple of reasons for that. One of the biggest is that because they don't have to deal with it often, they don't treat their roads the way we do in New York. You won't see plows out on the roads before a big storm spreading salt like we do here. But that salt makes all the difference when a big storm hits.

That could become an issue in the town of Cheektowaga, which says they're running very low on their supply of salt.

Check out Who Pays For Destroyed Mailboxes Hit By Plows In New York State?

According to WGRZ, it's a supply issue with American Rock Salt, Erie County's contracted supplier. The town supervisor says they may have to look at other options moving forward past this weekend.

This winter has felt a little different from the past couple of years. For the last 5 years or so, it has kind of felt like we would get snow, and then within a week, most of it would be gone again. This year, though, feels a little bit more like the ones we would get when we were kids, where we would get snow in November, and it would just always be there until April or even May rolled around.