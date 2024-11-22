Why Ring Cameras Flooded People With Messages In Buffalo

Ring Doorbell owners in South Buffalo may have gotten hundreds of unwanted messages late last night.  Here's why they were sent.

If you own a Ring Doorbell, there's a chance you've used, or at least seen the Neighborhood Alert Notification App.  The idea is to share community-focused things that matter to people in a neighborhood.  According to their website, the Neighbor's App can be used by anyone, regardless of whether they own a Ring device.  It's meant to share information for things like if there's someone suspicious going door to door, or if packages are being stolen.

On Wednesday night, people took this feature to a whole new level.  It started with an innocent message warning people in a South Buffalo neighborhood that the power had gone out.  Then the community literally began to chime in.  Before you knew it, hundreds of people were responding with their own messages about the power outage.

See how many of them came through by clicking here.

Some talked about how they had started a pot roast and they were worried that it wouldn't cook.  Others said they lost their pets in their house because it was so dark.  Bags of popcorn were partially popped because the power went out before it was done.

It may have been annoying, but at least a little bit entertaining too. Most people just decided to disable notifications on their app.  Here's how you do that, according to Ring:

To disable in the Ring app:

  1. Tap the
    menu (≡)
     at the top left of your
    Dashboard
     screen.
  2. Tap
    Control Center
     on the left side of the screen.
  3. In Control Center, navigate to the
    Neighbors
     section via the main menu.
  4. Dsable the feature via the
    toggle
    .
  5. Tap
    Confirm
     to disable.

To disable on a computer or laptop:

  1. Sign in to your account at
    Ring.com
     using the same email that you use to log into the Ring app.
  2. Under the
    Account
     tab on the top right, click
    Control Center
    .
  3. In the Control Center, select
    Neighbors
     from the main menu on the left.
  4. Disable the feature via the
    toggle
    .
  5. Click
    Confirm
     to disable.

To disable on Ring.com via a mobile device:

  1. Sign in to your account using the same email and password that you use for your Ring app.
  2. Tap the
    menu (≡)
     on the top left and tap
    Control Center
    .
  3. Tap
    Neighbors
    .
  4. Disable the feature via the
    toggle
    .
  5. Tap
    Confirm
     to disable.

 

