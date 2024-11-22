Why Ring Cameras Flooded People With Messages In Buffalo
Ring Doorbell owners in South Buffalo may have gotten hundreds of unwanted messages late last night. Here's why they were sent.
If you own a Ring Doorbell, there's a chance you've used, or at least seen the Neighborhood Alert Notification App. The idea is to share community-focused things that matter to people in a neighborhood. According to their website, the Neighbor's App can be used by anyone, regardless of whether they own a Ring device. It's meant to share information for things like if there's someone suspicious going door to door, or if packages are being stolen.
On Wednesday night, people took this feature to a whole new level. It started with an innocent message warning people in a South Buffalo neighborhood that the power had gone out. Then the community literally began to chime in. Before you knew it, hundreds of people were responding with their own messages about the power outage.
Some talked about how they had started a pot roast and they were worried that it wouldn't cook. Others said they lost their pets in their house because it was so dark. Bags of popcorn were partially popped because the power went out before it was done.
It may have been annoying, but at least a little bit entertaining too. Most people just decided to disable notifications on their app. Here's how you do that, according to Ring:
To disable in the Ring app:
- Tap themenu (≡)at the top left of yourDashboardscreen.
- TapControl Centeron the left side of the screen.
- In Control Center, navigate to theNeighborssection via the main menu.
- Dsable the feature via thetoggle.
- TapConfirmto disable.
To disable on a computer or laptop:
- Sign in to your account atRing.comusing the same email that you use to log into the Ring app.
- Under theAccounttab on the top right, clickControl Center.
- In the Control Center, selectNeighborsfrom the main menu on the left.
- Disable the feature via thetoggle.
- ClickConfirmto disable.
To disable on Ring.com via a mobile device:
- Sign in to your account using the same email and password that you use for your Ring app.
- Tap themenu (≡)on the top left and tapControl Center.
- TapNeighbors.
- Disable the feature via thetoggle.
- TapConfirmto disable.
