Looking for a place to eat dinner with a view of the water? Here are a list of great places to check out.

When the weather shows signs of summer, people flock to the water in Western New York. Luckily, there are plenty of places to go where you can get a great meal, and a great view.

Summer weather in Buffalo is perfect

Sure, we get picked on nationally for the weather we get in the winter. It can be cold and very snowy thanks to our proximity to Lake Erie. However, in the summer, that lake has the opposite effect. Normally, summer weather in Buffalo is perfect. We get a ton of sunshine, and the temperatures are amazing. Most days we'll see temps anywhere from 70 to the low 80s. So it's warm enough to go outside and enjoy it, without feeling like you're in a pressure cooker.

Read More: The Best Restaurants With Patios In Western New York

Buffalo sunsets are Instagram-worthy

With the lake off to our west, we get some amazing sunsets in Western New York. It's like the sun is just bouncing off the water. Not only does it make a perfect picture that people will eat up online, it's the perfect backdrop to the end of your day.

Buffalo food is just as good as the summer weather

Another thing that Buffalo is known for is some of the best food in the country. Of course you can get some great wings, but you'll also get some top-notch fine dining in Buffalo.

Add all of that together, and you've got a perfect combination for an amazing meal on the waterfront. If you're looking for a great place to take it all in, we've got it for you here: