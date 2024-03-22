Restaurants Surprise Charge on Checks in New York State

There has been a trend at restaurants that has a lot of customers MAD. When people see this 'mandatory' fee on the bill it is no surprise that people get frustrated.

Restaurant-goers have been getting bills all over New York State with a surprise charge.

It's called the 'KITCHEN APPRECIATION CHARGE'.

It is not included in the actual tip you leave for the wait staff.

It is not optional on the bill.

It is only 4 bucks, but it has caused a lot debate on social media.

Someone posted this picture below. Then there were tons of people in the comments that were posting pictures of restaurants all over New York State with something similar on their bill

On one hand: some people want to tip the kitchen staff, feel it is important, or got a great meal and want to tip who made it.

On the other hand: it makes some people mad because it is not spoken about until the bill comes. Even if a restaurant claims that there is a sign hanging on the door not everyone is reading the fine print.

Maybe there could be two different options for tipping?

One tip line for the wait staff

One tip line for the kitchen staff

NEXT: IT IS ILLEGAL FOR RESTAURANTS TO ADD A CREDIT CARD FEE IN ERIE COUNTY, NEW YORK

We reached out to the Erie County Clerk's office on the matter to see what the laws and regulations are on such a mandatory fee. They are looking into the situation.

Would you fight this if you got this on your bill or would you graciously pay?