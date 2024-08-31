Restaurant Manager Warns Others in Clarence, New York

If you own or manage a restaurant, you have to read this story that happened earlier this week on Transit Road.

Shelby is a manager at Duff's in the Eastern Hills Mall, and for a quick few minutes she was getting scammed.

A couple came into Duff's and claimed they ordered 2 club sandwiches.

They said their kid started choking on the sandwich and then threw up.

Then they had to go to Delta Sonic in order to clean it up.

Now, they want to be reimbursed.

Shelby offered them some gift cards, but something must not have felt right. She checked the cameras and the orders and they were never at Dufff's. You have to read the rest of the story below.

Share the story! Some people might not be as aware as Shelby was.