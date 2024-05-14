Popular Chain Restaurant Has Closed These New York Locations
It’s no secret that many restaurants across New York have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic.
Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers, coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, many New York State restaurants are making the difficult decision to close.
One big chain made the sudden choice to shutter several locations across the U.S., leaving their employees and loyal customers taken by surprise. Unfortunately, many locations here in New York State were affected by the closures, and seemingly without any warning.
Red Lobster, a casual dining restaurant so popular that even Beyoncé sang its praises, is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy, according to CNN. In order to get out of debt, it was said that the chain was considering closing many of their 650 locations nationwide.
A former executive at the restaurant told the news outlet that the problems stem from a variety of factors, particularly mismanagement by Thai Union, the parent company of Red Lobster.
“Thai Union forced huge cost reductions, including many that were penny wise and pound foolish because they hurt sales.”
The chain, which opened its first location in1968 and quickly expanded nationwide throughout the 1980’s, formerly had 28 restaurants in operation here in the Empire State, however, ten of them are now closed. When the news was announced, customers wondered if their local Red Lobster made the cut, and if they'd ever get to savor their famous warm cheddar bay biscuits again.
Here Are The Red Lobster Locations Now Closed In New York State
There are ten Red Lobster locations here in New York that are listed as “temporarily closed” on their website. They are:
- 4010 Maple Rd., Amherst
- 3701 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo
- 1 Miron Lane, Kingston
- 295 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood
- 2255 South Rd., Poughkeepsie
- 655 Jefferson Rd., Rochester
- 999 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale
- 2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook
- 20831 State Route 3, Watertown, NY
- 7540 Transit Rd., Williamsville
