Popular Chain Restaurant Has Closed These New York Locations

It’s no secret that many restaurants across New York have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic.

Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers, coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, many New York State restaurants are making the difficult decision to close.

One big chain made the sudden choice to shutter several locations across the U.S., leaving their employees and loyal customers taken by surprise. Unfortunately, many locations here in New York State were affected by the closures, and seemingly without any warning.

Red Lobster, a casual dining restaurant so popular that even Beyoncé sang its praises, is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy, according to CNN. In order to get out of debt, it was said that the chain was considering closing many of their 650 locations nationwide.

A former executive at the restaurant told the news outlet that the problems stem from a variety of factors, particularly mismanagement by Thai Union, the parent company of Red Lobster.

“Thai Union forced huge cost reductions, including many that were penny wise and pound foolish because they hurt sales.”

The chain, which opened its first location in1968 and quickly expanded nationwide throughout the 1980’s, formerly had 28 restaurants in operation here in the Empire State, however, ten of them are now closed. When the news was announced, customers wondered if their local Red Lobster made the cut, and if they'd ever get to savor their famous warm cheddar bay biscuits again.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

Here Are The Red Lobster Locations Now Closed In New York State

There are ten Red Lobster locations here in New York that are listed as “temporarily closed” on their website. They are:

4010 Maple Rd., Amherst



3701 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo



1 Miron Lane, Kingston



295 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood



2255 South Rd., Poughkeepsie



655 Jefferson Rd., Rochester



999 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale



2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook



20831 State Route 3, Watertown, NY



7540 Transit Rd., W illiamsville