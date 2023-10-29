Record Increase In Price For This In New York State

The price of everything is getting higher and higher and now it is about to affect a popular item that helps to freshen your breath ans maybe help you quit smoking.

How much is too much to spend? If you are trying to buy a house these days, you are being met with interest rates that are out of this world! Get ready to pay around 8% interest on that mortgage.

But as we get ready to enjoy Halloween and the holidays, there are reports that even the sweetest of treats may be tough to enjoy anymore.

The cost of Halloween candy is up 13-percent this year. That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and a UCLA supply-chain expert.

CBS News reports that:

RISING CANDY COSTS: Prices for candy have increased nearly 7.5% in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend more than $3.6 billion on sweets for Halloween.

And it is not just the kids candy that is costing us more these days. If you chew gum to help freshen your breath or to get over a smoking habit, gum prices are skyrocketing.

MPR News reports that:

And the price of candy (along with chewing gum, which is in the same category) has risen 2 percent since August, one of the largest monthly increases of any food in the report.

Happy Halloween! Be safe and try to save that candy as long as you can. You are paying a good deal of money for it!

