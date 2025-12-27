Christmas is over, and across New York State, people are already testing out the new toys and gear they received from Santa Claus. If you unwrapped a new fishing pole or fresh fishing gear, you may be itching to get back out on the water. With colder air settling in, many anglers are also hoping for safe ice so the ice fishing season can officially begin here in New York State.

Fishing Is About More Than Just the Catch

For many who love to fish, it isn’t always about landing the biggest fish. Often, it’s about spending time on the water with friends and family or teaching kids the beauty of the outdoors and how to fish. There is nothing quite like watching a child catch a fish, even if it’s the smallest one in the lake. Kids simply love the excitement of being outside and experiencing the thrill of their first catch.

A Record-Breaking Yellow Perch From Lake Erie

For anglers who are more serious and dream of landing a record breaker, this story about a yellow perch is especially unique. New York State is blessed with access to the Great Lakes and countless inland lakes, offering some of the best fishing opportunities in the country.

Lake Erie, in particular, is often referred to as one of the top fishing destinations in the United States, and even the world. Known for its outstanding smallmouth bass fishery, Lake Erie is also home to an incredible population of yellow perch that draws anglers from all over.

While browsing through the New York State record book, I came across a monster-sized yellow perch that was caught back in the 1980s another reminder of just how special the fishery on Lake Erie truly is.

George Boice's yellow perch was 3 pounds and 8 ounces which he caught on a minnow in April of 1982 on Lake Erie!

Ice Fishing Season on Lake Erie and Beyond

As colder air moves in and lakes begin to freeze, fishing in small-boat harbors along Lake Erie becomes a popular way to pass the long winter months. When bitter cold temperatures stick around, you’ll often see anglers setting up huts and shanties, enjoying afternoons, or even overnight trips, while fishing through the ice.

Ice fishing is a long-standing winter tradition across New York State, offering both solitude and social time during the coldest months of the year.

Know New York State Ice Fishing Regulations

If you plan to fish on the ice this winter, be sure to follow all ice fishing regulations set by New York State and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). It’s important to remember that if you place a shanty or ice hut on a pond or lake, it must be removed by a specified date in 2026, depending on location.

Wishing You a Safe and Successful Fishing Season

I wish you the best of luck fishing this winter and into the new year. I know I can’t wait to get back out with our kids and enjoy some time together on a local pond, hopefully catching a sunny or two, or maybe even a nice largemouth bass. No matter the size of the fish, it’s the memories made outdoors that matter most.