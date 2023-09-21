Record Breaking Moment Over New York State [WATCH]

There was a big moment that took place in the skies over the Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park, New York this past weekend as a massive plane flew over the crowd at Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 to go to 1-1 on the season and settled the nerves of fans after the loss to the New York Jets the week before.

Before the home opener, the Morgan Twins performed the National Anthem while the Erie County Sheriff's Honor Guard presented the colors. At the point of the very last note of the National Anthem, a large military plan flew overhead.

This plane is the largest water-landing capable plane in the world and looked larger than life as it flew over the stadium.

MASSIVE FLYOVER IN ORCHARD PARK NEW YORK

This happened the same day that the US announced it had lost an F-35 jet after a pilot ejected. Reports on Tuesday are that the plane's wreckage has been found.