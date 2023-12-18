Rat Climbing Tortilla Shells in Walmart Goes Viral in Cheektowaga

There is a picture of a rat climbing a few packs of tortilla shells in the Walmart on Walden and it has gone viral.

The picture was posted by Ivelisse Ramon and she captioned it with 'Walmart on Walden!'. The picture was shared hundreds and hundreds of times,

This isn't the first time that people have spotted a rat in a Walmart, either. A few years back someone posted a video that there was a rat behind some of the bread items. You can see the video below.

I like in Lancaster, New York and a few years ago, we were allowed to have basically any garbage can that we wanted to put out to the curb for the garbage truck. The town was getting so many calls over the years about rats that they finally distributed garbage totes to everyone who lived in the town. I remember talked to the then-Mayor of the town and I asked him what is the biggest complaint that comes into your office and he joked that all he does all day is field calls about rat problems in the town.

How do keep rats from coming into my house or my yard? There are some really simple ways to start:

1.) Don't leave any dog poop in the yard.

2.) Remove bird feeders that are close to the house.

3.) Remove their habitat and make sure your grass is not too high.

4.) Fill any holes or cracks around the house. Rats can squeeze into spaces that are as small as a penny.