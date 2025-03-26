Raccoons Running Wild In This New York State Town

There is a warning and reminder for residents across New York State as the spring weather seems to have put raccoons on the move.

The month of March is supposed to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb. However, the forecast and Mother Nature seem to have a different plan, as some areas in New York State are about to see snow again!

The good weather will be here soon and that could be the time you decide to get back outdoors more often. Pay attention to the world around you and be smart about the way you interact with wildlife. The more often we are in the woods or outdoors, the more we are among wild animals. However, there are ways to keep them out of your yard and neighborhood.

RACCOONS ON THE MOVE

People who live in Saugerties are being warned to stay away from raccoons.

Apparently there have been more and more sightings of the little critters in the daylight hours and caused people to wonder if they are rabid.

The New York State DEC reminds you that "Raccoons are protected by law. No one may possess a raccoon without a license, and licenses are not issued for pet wildlife. Hunting or trapping raccoons requires a license. The law allows unlicensed homeowners and farmers to destroy raccoons that damage property".

Remember to never feed wildlife and certainly make an attempt to keep garbage totes covered and make the property you have less attractive to them and call authorities if you see an animal that could be suspicious.