This past October, one of the coolest things in recent memory happened right here in Western New York. Thousands of prehistoric fish called lake sturgeon were released into Cattaraugus Creek! It’s one of the most exciting moments for anyone who works with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

According to a post from the DEC, lake sturgeon can live more than 100 years. Here in Western New York, we’re no strangers to the name or the fish itself!

Many locals are familiar with Sturgeon Point, a popular spot for boating and fishing that also serves as a navigation landmark on Lake Erie. Whether you’re out on the water casting a line or simply enjoying the lake, Lake Erie continues to attract outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world. When it comes to fishing, there are few places better than right here in our own backyard.

Prehistoric Fish Right Here In Western New York

This recent restocking effort marked the first time a program of this kind has ever taken place in Cattaraugus Creek. The lake sturgeon is a fascinating, ancient-looking fish and almost a mix between a dinosaur and an alligator in appearance. When we saw photos of the release, our kids were both amazed and a little grossed out by these unusual, gator-like creatures!

"The lake sturgeon (Huso fulvescens)[7], also known as the rock sturgeon,[8] is a North American temperate freshwater fish, one of 27 species of sturgeon".

While most anglers on the water right now are targeting steelhead or salmon, keep in mind there is NO SEASON in New York State for those who wonder if they can catch a massive sturgeon. According to the DEC, lake sturgeon can grow up to 300 pounds and reach lengths of more than six feet.

We truly are blessed to live in New York State and especially here in Western New York with our access to the Great Lakes, freshwater rivers, creeks, and endless natural beauty. For anyone who loves the outdoors, this is an incredible place to call home.