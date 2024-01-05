Popular Western New York Business Closing After 40+ Years

The new year is about to begin and while we all look forward to a fresh start, it may be a bittersweet start to the years for some. A Western New York business is reportedly closing in 2024 after over 40 years in business.

It has been an interesting climate for businesses in New York State over the last four years. The regulations that were put in place during the COVID pandemic made it tough for some to stay operating. Inflation, interest rates and new routines also made an impact on small and local business. But some "mom and pop" businesses were able to weather the storm thanks to the community standing behind and supporting them.

When it comes to automotive repair in the Western New York area and, more specifically, the Southtowns of Buffalo, there is a good chance you have heard or read about Shanley Collision. There is a great chance that if you own a car in or around East Aurora, you have chosen them for repairs. According to a Facebook post that was posted this past week, they will be closing up shop.

Most of you know Brian Shanley and Shanley Collision, well after 40 some years in business Brian is retiring at the end of Jan.

Based on the comments of support and the well wishes, Shanley Collision has made a great impact on the community they served for over four decades.

So nice to hear positive! Brian, congratulations on retiring. Well deserved!

Another wrote:

Fixed up my vehicle more than once (darn deer!)! Because of the great service I received, I recommended him more than once. Enjoy retirement!

Best wishes to the guys at Shanley Collision!

