Popular Restaurant Chain in New York State Set to Close Immediately?

Unfortunately, another big, popular restaurant chain might be closing its doors. It seems like we have started off 2025 with a ton of major closing announcements for some pretty big brands.

They are going bankrupt and now there is a threat that their restaurants in New York State will close in 2025. Between online shopping, Door Dash type services and other technology, it is knocking out some popular businesses that were once extremely popular.

Now, the popular restaurant chain Hooters is set to file for bankruptcy. According to the announcement from The Sun:

Court proceedings could start as soon as April, according to what sources close to the matter told Bloomberg on Friday. Hooters and law firm Ropes & Gray are preparing the filing in February, but final plans are not yet definitive, per the sources. Hooters is addressing a considerable debt it accrued over the years alongside lawyers.

A few years ago Hooters had sold about $300 million worth of assets. Food experts think that another chain that has a similar model as Hooters has been slowing stealing their customers. It is called Twin Peaks and is popular across the United States especially in the south where it started in Texas.

The shut-down of some very popular restaurants has become more frequent. Red Lobster and Noodles recently shut down restaurants and has had workers find out through the news just like everyone else. Other restaurants that are big brands across the United States that have closed a ton of stores in 2024 and have least planed to close stores in 2025, include Denny's, Applebees, Boston Market and TGI Fridays.

It is important to note that right now there is no set day or timeframe that Hooters plans to close any stores.