Police On Alert In New York State This Week

The new month is here and millions of New York State residents are on some sort of spring break. As schools are taking some time off, the police agencies in New York are hard at work.

Over the next couple of days, we will see the highways very busy with people traveling back home from vacation or Easter visits. The other group of travelers will be those on their way to see the solar eclipse. Regardless of why you might be on the roads, here is a reminder to pay attention.

This week, if you are driving, make sure you keep your eyes on the road as the police will have their eyes on you.

According to reports, this is the start of Operation Hand Up. The DailyStar reports that, "April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month nationwide. In New York, distracted driving is the most common contributing factor in all crashes, according to a GTSC media release".

"Operation Hang Up" campaign that runs through April 8th. During last year's campaign, more than 26-hundred distracted driving tickets were issued. Penalties range from fines to drivers license violation points and even license suspension.

Keep in mind that the Move Over Law has also been expanded here in New York State and if you are driving, you need to make sure you leave room and slow down for any vehicle that is on the side of the road.