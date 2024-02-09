New Pizzeria Opens in the Heart of East Aurora

There is no lack of pizza places in Western New York. That's saying it lightly.

Believe it or not, there are more pizzerias per capita in Buffalo than there are in New York City. That means more people per pizzeria in Buffalo than the gigantic New York City. It's a stat that doesn't seem real when you first hear it, but it shows just how popular pizza is in the 716.

Most of those pizzerias serve up Buffalo-style pizza: slightly thicker crust, sweeter tomato sauce, extra cheese and cup-and-char pepperoni. But there are plenty of places in Western New York who have New York style pizza, along with Neapolitan pizzas...the newest just had their soft opening in the heart of East Aurora.

Pizzeria Florian had their soft opening in East Aurora this past weekend, with the grand opening taking place on Wednesday, February 7th.

They specialize in a cross between Neapolitan and NY style pizzas, with some downright amazing looking variations, as shown by Buffalo Eats.

The Margherita and the Calabrian Crunch are two staples, plus they have side dishes and amazing-looking cannoli's.

They're on Main Street too. The address is 650 Main Street, East Aurora, so it's a short walk from other great East Aurora business such as Vidler's, Rick's on Main, 42 North Brewing, Rookies and Elm Street Bakery.

The rich get richer -- Western New York adds another amazing pizzeria. Definitely a place worth checking out in the coming weeks.

