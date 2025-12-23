Across New York State, residents are preparing for the start of 2026. While the new year brings many changes, it also comes with important laws and guidelines that gun owners must understand. Some firearm regulations will change in the coming year, while others remain in effect and require continued compliance.

If you own firearms in New York State, especially handguns, it is essential to stay informed about pistol permit recertification laws and other requirements moving forward.

Hunting Season Wraps Up Across New York State

As the extended or holiday hunt wraps up across New York State, the weather has been anything but consistent. Hunters experienced a mix of snow, cold temperatures, and brief warmups throughout the firearm season.

The archery season proved to be productive for many, and the firearm season was successful for some as well. However, plenty of hunters will walk away from this year’s deer season with nothing more than memories and hopes for what’s to come during the 2026 and 2027 hunting seasons.

Pistol Permit Recertification in New York State

Many hunters in New York State who own long guns are also licensed and registered handgun owners. Under New York State law, pistol permit holders are required to recertify periodically, and the process is simpler than many people realize.

Recertification is completed online through the New York State system and helps ensure that permit information remains accurate and up to date.

"Under a recent change to New York State Law, people who have concealed carry permits are required to recertify their permit with the New York State Police every three years".

Privacy Options During the Recertification Process

While completing the recertification process, you’ll notice sections that allow you to indicate whether you want certain personal information kept private from public disclosure. There are specific eligibility requirements and questions that must be answered to request privacy protections.

Be sure to read these sections carefully, as incomplete or inaccurate information could delay your recertification.

Checking Your Recertification Status

The recertification application itself is quick and easy, and once completed, you can print your confirmation for your records.

If you have already recertified and are unsure when your next recertification is due, New York State provides an option to check your current status online, including the date of your next required submission.

Applying for a Pistol Permit in New York State

For those looking to obtain a pistol permit in New York State, it’s important to follow all current laws and guidelines. If you’re just getting started and hope to have a permit in 2026, beginning the process early is strongly recommended.

Submitting your application, completing required classes, and providing all necessary documentation as soon as possible can help speed up the process. Keep in mind that processing times vary by county, and many areas have seen a significant increase in applications over the past few years.

Promoting Firearm Safety in New York State

As always, firearm safety should be a top priority. Following the law, handling firearms responsibly, and promoting safe practices among friends and family are essential parts of gun ownership.

For parents and guardians introducing children to firearms for the first time, there are many resources available to help teach safe handling, storage, and responsible use. Proper education ensures the next generation of gun owners understands both the responsibility and respect that firearms require.

Stay Informed as Laws Continue to Change

I wish you the best and a happy New Year. New York State firearm laws are constantly evolving, so it’s important to stay informed and check regularly for updates that may impact you or your firearm registration. Being proactive now can help prevent issues down the road as we head into 2026.