Polish New Yorkers Are Upset With This Buffalo TV Station

Buffalo, New York is fortunate to have several excellent television options, and because different people choose different television options, sometimes there are things that can be misconstrued.

Thousands of people in the Western New York area were watching WGRZ - Channel 2 this week, when the Polish community heard an incorrect recommendation as to how to eat your pierogies.

One person named James shared a post on Facebook to see if anyone else in the Polish community felt similar frustrations while listening to the broadcast.

“The cheese pierogi is not cheddar , Polish heritage it is stuffed with Farmers cheese! Fact Check 100%!”

Several people added their thoughts in the comments, including responses like “I barely eat Polish food but even I know it's not Cheddar,” and “Omg I HATE when people try to change tradition....you may like all flavors but Polish traditional are farmers cheese.”

The Facebook post got enough traction that Pete Gallivan from the WGRZ Daybreak Team responded.

Gallivan wrote:

“In all fairness, Maryalice did say she is a traditionalist and likes the farmer's cheese pierogi. And while I agree a lot of these new flavors are blasphemous, they do sell them with potato/cheddar. Me? I am a kraut/mushroom guy!”

There’s obviously many different ways to eat a pierogi, but the traditional way to do it is without a doubt – the farmer’s cheese pierogi.

Now I think I have to head to Babcia’s to get my pierogi fix. ;)

