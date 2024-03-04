This Is Why The Tim Hortons Cup Says DO NOT MICROWAVE
Well, check out this pic...It says it right on the side of the cup DO NOT MICROWAVE. We've all done it though in Buffalo. If your cup gets cold a few hours after getting out of the drive thru....you heat it up a bit.
I've done it a million times, but never in this dinky microwave that we have at work. It was only in there about a minute and all of the sudden it smelt like something was burning and sure enough....the bottom had a burn mark and the coffee was all over the bottom of the microwave.
Has anyone had this happen to them?
