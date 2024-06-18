9 Perfect Places For A Western New York Picnic

We wait all winter for weather like this. If you want to take advantage of our perfect WNY weather, these are some great places for a picnic.

Be honest. What was the last time you went on a picnic? I'm talking food, blanket, drinks, the whole shot. If it's been a while, maybe it's time to put that on your bucket list for this summer.

Picnics can be a gamble

I'll admit, they can be a gamble. You need a bunch of things to line up for a perfect one. The food is probably the most important part. You can't have one without it, and the better the food is, the less the rest of it matters. The scenery makes a difference because you'll want to be surrounded by things that make you feel good. But most of all, you need good weather. Nothing can spoil a picnic like awful weather.

The good news is that the weather in Western New York is perfect in the summer

We get great weather in Western New York in the summer. Most of the time the temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. We normally get little humidity, and you can also normally catch a great breeze.

Where will you take your picnic?

The best part about a picnic is that you don't have to go anywhere to have one. You can have one in your backyard, or even in your living room if you end up getting rained out. But if you're looking for a great place to head to for a picnic this summer, check out this list for some great suggestions.

