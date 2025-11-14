It’s time to say goodbye to an American tradition. After more than 230 years, the U.S. Mint will no longer process or produce the United States penny.

While it’s not yet clear exactly how cash transactions will round up or down, early reports suggest rounding may go to the nearest nickel. That means your total might soon be rounded up or down, just like it is in Canada, which eliminated its penny several years ago.

What Happens to “Take a Penny, Leave a Penny” Cups?

What will become of those little cups near cash registers that say, “Need a penny? Take a penny. Leave a penny if you can.”

Whether you’re checking out at a restaurant, boutique, or even a large department store, those cups have always been a simple, convenient way to make exact change. But once pennies disappear, those small moments of kindness at the counter may vanish too.

The End of an Era in American Currency

After years of attempts to pass legislation to end penny production, President Trump and his administration have reportedly made it official.

This is similar to what happened in Canada, where the penny was phased out years ago. Now, when you pay in Canada, your total is simply rounded up or down to the nearest five cents. It’s a small change that quickly becomes second nature.

Saving Pennies and Childhood Lessons

For many Americans, pennies were our first introduction to money. Remember when someone told you to “save your pennies”? I can still remember walking through parking lots with my dad as a kid, watching him stop, bend down, and pick up a penny. He’d smile and say, “Ninety-nine more and I’ve got a dollar!”

While I can’t say I’ve followed his advice to the letter, those moments taught me something important: the value of every cent and the idea that money adds up, one penny at a time.

The Move Toward a Cashless Future

In today’s world, most people hardly carry cash. Between credit cards, Venmo, and Apple Pay, it’s become easier than ever to live without coins or even paper money. Still, there’s something awkward about trying to tip someone when you don’t have cash. I’ve found myself asking for Venmo handles just to send a $5 tip for a delivery or valet service. It’s not hard to imagine a future where our kids grow up in a completely cashless society. With Bitcoin and digital payment apps becoming more mainstream, that future may arrive sooner than we think.

A Final Farewell to the Penny

For generations, pennies have taught kids about saving, helped make exact change, and served as tiny reminders that small things add up. Now, they’ll live on mostly as collectibles and in the memories of those who still stop to pick one up for good luck or as a great lesson to kids.