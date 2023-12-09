Partial Alcohol Ban In New York + Jersey This Weekend

The biggest and best SantaCon gathering of the year is about to take place in New York City! This is one of the most exciting and unique events that you need to see to believe.

The countdown to Christmas is on across the globe and from New York City to Buffalo, people are putting on a red suit or red and green suit to get together for drinks and dancing and Christmas cheer.

According to reports, SantaCon has raised more than one million dollars for charity - with the profits made from 15-dollar tickets going directly to good causes this holiday season.

A few years ago, those who were walking around New York City and Manhattan were treated to a drum line/drum corps that was bringing the cheer with music.

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are gathering in bigger groups than ever to enjoy these great events. There is even an app that you can download if you are interested in going this weekend.

PARTIAL BAN ON BOOZE

If you are planning to attend this weekend, there are restrictions on where and when you can tip a few back.

Did you ever wonder how many bars/taverns there are in New York City? After all, it is the "city that never sleeps".

However, as of 2021, it is estimated that there are over 8,000 bars and clubs in New York City.

