The busy summer of 2025 is here and across New York State, there are so many great events to enjoy.

It seems that the concerts, festivals and events are more crowded than ever and it certainly is better than the days of the pandemic when we couldn't gather together in big groups to have fun.

But with bigger crowds, comes bigger frustrations.

Perhaps you have been to a concert in the city or tried to get to a youth sports event on a Saturday and have found that there are no parking spaces! This seems to happen when the family is running late and you need to be there NOW!

But in New York State, there does not seem to be a law about parking too close to other cars and perhaps there should be?

Major Parking Etiquette Frustration

There are few things more frustrating then when you get back to the car after an event or after shopping or dinner and see that the car ahead of you, or behind you is so close to your car!

As try to get out of the spot you are in, you need to watch for oncoming traffic while making sure not to hit the cars that have surrounded yours. It is so frustrating and, when you are in a hurry to leave, can be maddening!

But New York State does NOT seem to have any specific laws about being too close to other parked cars. There are many laws about parallel parking and not being in a crosswalk or in front of a fire hydrant, but nothing about being too close.

According to the law: "In front of a driveway.

Within 20 feet (6 m) of a crosswalk at an intersection.

Within 30 feet (10 m) of a traffic light, STOP sign or YIELD sign.

Within 20 feet (6 m) of a fire station driveway, or within 75 feet (23 m) on the opposite side of the road.

Along a curb that is cut, lowered or made for access to the sidewalk.

You cannot park your vehicle within 50 feet (15 m) of a railroad crossing".

Have a fun summer and enjoy those great events! Keep in mind driver etiquette when you park.