A school district in New York State is paying parents to drive their kids instead of taking the bus. If you are in an eligible district and you want to drive your kids, you can opt out of them taking the school bus and you can drive them and get paid from the school district.

New York State is taking action when it comes to busses and now all districts, when purchasing a bus after 2027, it must be a zero emission or electric bus.

There is a school bus driver shortage that is making it very difficult for districts to get kids to school and start on time and they have had to get creative to solve the problem. Some parents, from parent driving programs have been reimbursed hundreds of dollars a week in order to take their kid to and from school.

Now there are many districts in certain locations in New York State who are offering and hoping that parents can help out and get reimbursed for driving.

The most that has been offered by a school district in New York State so far has been the Buffalo School district, which decided to launch a new program this year called the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Program and it pays the parent 62.5 cents per mile that they drive their kid from school every single day. For example here is how the program has worked in the past: