Benefit Concert In Buffalo Being Planned For Paralyzed Woman

A fun night out for a concert ended with a traumatic injury, partially paralyzing a 24-year-old woman.

Bird Piche from Fredonia was attending a concert at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, New York. She was looking forward to seeing the Australian punk rock band Trophy Eyes. The night was quickly cut short for Piche, after an unexpected crowd dive during the first song of the show (even though the venue has a strict "no stage diving" policy).

John Floreani, the lead singer of Trophy Eyes, jumped into the crowd as a stage dive in an attempt to crowd surf. That leap ended the show pretty abruptly, with Piche leaving via ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her doctors told PopSugar that she suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury and as a result, she underwent extensive surgery.

Either there weren’t enough people in the area that the lead singer jumped into, or maybe it was an unexpected jump, but it was enough to cause Bird Piche to experience significant injury.

The lead singer accompanied her to the hospital, and they have been in contact with Bird’s family.

If you want to help out Bird and the long recovery ahead, there is a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. The band donated $5,000 to the fundraiser, and Mohawk Place is planning a benefit concert in the near future.

The Mohawk Place is asking any band or musician that is interested in being part of the charity show to contact them on Facebook.

