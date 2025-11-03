New York State Public schools are testing something new in some schools that will help with police and emergency response time in case of an active shooter.

The new system includes a panic button for schools that can initiate a police response in under 10 seconds by overriding the 911 call flow. The system created by the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation debuted at the Spring Creek Community School in East New York. The program won't be active for another few weeks until all parents are notified.