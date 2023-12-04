Popular Restaurant Will Reopen In Western New York

One of the most popular and friendliest restaurants in Western New York is set to reopen after its unexpected closure just a few months ago.

This is a go-to spot for breakfast food, known for serving breakfast all day, delicious lunch specials, homemade dinners, and for having the friendliest staff in Western New York. It hasn’t been the same on Broadway since the unexpected closure.

However, it looks like it is getting ready to reopen again!

What Restaurant Is Planning To Reopen?

The Olive Tree Family Restaurant, located at 5240 Broadway Street in Lancaster, has served the Western New York community for years. It was established in 1997 by Mr. Nick and the Aronis family, with the mission to serve the best cup of coffee, offer the freshest homemade quality food, give the friendliest service, and offer the best value – all while being a family-owned business.

Why Did The Restaurant Close?

Unfortunately, the restaurant experienced a fire about five months ago, but they have been undergoing renovations over the last few months to prepare for a grand reopening.

According to Buffalo Business First, the Olive Tree Family Restaurant plans to have an expanded menu upon their return.

New Food Options For Olive Tree

According to a Facebook post from the Olive Tree Family Restaurant, you can expect to see these new items on the menu:

Specialty coffees, such as mochas and lattes served with complimentary biscotti

Bloody Mary’s & Mimosas for weekend brunch

New appetizers, such as Piled High Disco Fries, Crispy Calamari, Loaded Tater Tots

& many more!

All of the menu items will be available for online ordering and delivery.

When Is The Grand Reopening?

Julia Bitmead shared the news about the reopening plans on the Lancaster/Depew Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook page.

In the post, Bitmead said:

“We are so excited to only be a few weeks away from opening our doors to all of our loyal & loving customers! With the same family dynamic and atmosphere, you will also be able to enjoy espressos, lattes, or a mimosa for some extra flavor in your orange juice. We’re very happy to say that we are bringing back most of our staff, and they are very eager to see all of your familiar faces.”

Join The Olive Tree Team

If you want to join the team, the Olive Tree Family Restaurant is hiring! Bitmead wrote on Facebook, “We are hiring for the extra volume so please send anyone you know who may be looking, and reliable, to our website.”

You can find out more information here.

