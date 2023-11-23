Almost Here: Thruway Tolls Going Up Soon In New York State

Some bad news is coming for regular drivers on the New York State Thruway.

New York State has seen major changes along the thruway this past year, including revamped service areas. However, one upcoming change is sure to affect our wallets more than others.

With so many of us hitting the road to visit relatives and friends this holiday season, New York drivers can already plan on shelling out money for gas and other travel expenses. Thankfully, we can all be relieved that gas prices aren’t as high as they used to be, but we know we’ll still have to pay for our tolls if we’re traveling along the New York State Thruway.

Unfortunately for frequent thruway travelers, the price of those tolls are going to look different very soon.

New York State Thruway Toll Rates Will Go Up This January

It’s official - driving on the New York State Thruway is about to get more expensive.

Earlier this year, the New York State Thruway Board of Directors approved a toll rate increase that will affect drivers state-wide beginning in 2024.

Beginning January 1, 2024 (just over one month away - yikes!) E-Z Pass users in New York state will see a 5% increase in toll rates, with another 5% increase coming our way in 2027. The rates would be even higher for thruway drivers who do not use E-Z Pass.

For example, a motorist who traveled from Albany (exit 24) to Buffalo (exit 50) this past year paid $12.18 in tolls. Beginning in January, that price will hike to $12.78, and will increase to $13.41 in 2027. That’s an increase of $1.23 in tolls over four years.

Sure, paying a little over a buck more doesn’t seem like much to drivers who only use the NYS Thruway occasionally. But for daily or weekly drivers, it can add up significantly over time.

According to the board, the reason for the toll price hike is so the thruway can “meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt, and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons.”

“Considering the recent landmark investments made into the system and the significant role the Thruway plays in the New York State and regional economies, it is imperative that actions be taken now to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued reliability of the system.” - NYS Thruway Board of Directors

You can see the full list of the new adjusted thruway toll prices for 2024 here.