10 NY Lotto Scratch-Offs With The Best Odds Of Winning This Month

Yup, it’s insanely satisfying to dig a quarter out of your car’s cup holder and knowing right away if you’ve won money from a scratch-off ticket. Why wait for a huge drawing that has a low chance of winning when you can find out if you’ve won or lost on a scratch-off in a matter of seconds?

So many fellow fans of scratch-offs just pick one at random with the snazziest name or the highest grand prize. That’s a huge mistake!

There’s a better way to pick which scratch-off game you should play from the New York State lottery - look at their odds of winning.

Get our free mobile app

You Need To Be Picky About Which Scratch-Offs You Buy From The NY Lotto

What many people don’t realize before they pick up a scratch-off ticket is that different games have different numbers of prizes still available.

The scratch-off you just bought at the convenience store may only have one or two prizes left to win. Some of them don’t have any prizes left at all, but New York State hasn’t pulled them from stores yet!

person scratching scratch off YouTube/Canva loading...

Instead, your best strategy is to buy the scratch-off that has the highest odds of winning, based on the number of prizes that are still available.

But how do you know which games those are?

The NY Lotto Lists The Odds Of Winning For Every Scratch-Off Game

Right on the New York State Lottery website, you can look at the odds for all of their scratch-off games currently available.

Each game lists the amount of each cash prize, the number of those prizes still available to win, and the odds of winning percentage for each.

Unfortunately, making sense of all of that data the NY Lotto provides can be confusing.

If your math skills aren’t the sharpest (like so many of us), it’s frustrating to comb through every single scratch-off game trying to figure out which one you should take a chance with.

man scratching off lotto ticket Canva loading...

These Are The Best NY Lotto Scratch-Off Games To Buy In November

Thankfully, a company called LottoEdge took the time to analyze all of those numbers and broke down which NY Lotto scratch-offs have the highest chance to score you some cash.

Instead of wasting your hard-earned dollars buying a scratch-off ticket you have no chance of winning, check out these ten New York State lottery games that LottoEdge says will give you the best shot of walking away with money in your pocket this month. There’s even some new ones just for the holiday season!