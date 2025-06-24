With 2025 nearly half over, it's hard to believe that we're smack dab in the middle of another election season. Especially after the historic election that we had in 2024, but moving America forward takes constant motion, and we have another set of primary elections upon us once again.

This year, instead of President, Congress, and Governors, people in the Empire State look towards local city, village, town, and county elections as the offices that truly impact our daily lives are being filled this year. All over New York State, town supervisors, village justices, and city mayors are making their cases to be nominated to the various political parties that have been organized around the state.

From Buffalo to New York City and everywhere in between, this primary election can make a big change in direction for communities from the Hudson River to the Niagara River. After 10 days of early voting, which has seen near-record low turnout so far this year, it serves as a key reminder of how critical primary elections are in the American electoral process and, in many communities, are a crucial step in reaching the general election in November.

While we still have many more months of political ads, signs, and negative attack ads ahead of us, the field of candidates will be narrowed down starting this week.

What Is A Primary Election?

According to BallotPedia, which is a digital encyclopedia of American politics, a Primary Election is an election that is used to either narrow the field of candidates for a given elective office or to determine the nominees for political parties in advance of a general election.

In states like New York, which have a closed primary system, many people can request to be nominated to represent a political party (such as the Democratic or Republican Party) in an election. Members of that party vote during the primary to select their candidate for the general election in November. To vote in a primary election in New York State, you must be enrolled in a political party, and that party must have candidates seeking nomination.

When Is The General Election This Year?

Election day in the United States is always on the Tuesday after the 2nd Monday in November and has been this way since 1845, when the 28th Congress amended the rules. This year's election is considered a midterm election and is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4th.

So What's So Important About This Election?

This election is significant on the local level because Mayors in Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, and more are on the ballot in November. Plus, town supervisors, justices, and more of the people who will lead our communities for years to come.

In Buffalo, we have at least five people running for the democratic nomination, along with five running for the democratic nomination in New York City.

What Do You Need To Know For Primary Election Day

Presidential Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Voting polls and locations all across New York State open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m.

The voting polls will allow everyone who is in line to vote at 9 p.m., and they will remain fully staffed until everyone has cast their vote.

If you don't think you will have enough time to vote on election day because of work, New York State Law requires your employer to give you up to 2 hours of paid time off if you do not have “sufficient time to vote.”

to give you up to 2 hours of paid time off if you do not have “sufficient time to vote.” It's too late to request a mail-in ballot, but if you already have one, you can drop it off at any voting location. You can also drop it off at your local Board of Elections office.

When you go to vote, you have to vote at the polling place assigned to you. Because of the 2020 US Census, your voting location may have changed. If you don’t know where that is, you can check the NYS Elections Voter Lookup Tool right here.

If you live in Erie or Niagara County, you can also check their local voter look-up tools here for Erie County and here for Niagara County. Other counties may also have a look-up tool, so you can check their websites.

New York does NOT require a Voter ID to vote. You can provide your name and sign the voter check-in book. However, your ID may allow you to check in faster, but it is NOT a requirement.

require a Voter ID to vote. You can provide your name and sign the voter check-in book. However, your ID may allow you to check in faster, but it is NOT a requirement. If you encounter any issues while voting, you can contact the local Board of Elections immediately. You can reach the Erie County BOE at 716-858-8891 and the Niagara County BOE at 716-438-4041 or 716-438-4040.

Also, the Office of the New York Attorney General would like to hear about any issues you run into; you can find their Election Hotline Tool here

We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate. –Thomas Jefferson