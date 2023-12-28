Say Goodbye To Charcoal Grilling In New York State?

The winter is officially here and the countdown to 2024 is on! As we get ready for the new year to start, there are many new laws going to be in place in 2024. But will there be a ban on gas or charcoal grills in New York State?

There really is no end to the grilling season in New York State. Even on the snowiest of days, someone is grilling and enjoying a cold beer while they grill. It is a true pastime here in the Northeast.

If you love gas grills like I do, have you wondered what lies ahead when it comes to the laws? New York State does tend to follow other state's when it comes to "progressive" laws and there is a chance that may happen again.

The Future of GRILLS?

Here in New York State, what is the future of that grill? We have all heard that there will be a ban in place that puts restrictions of appliances and heaters that run on fossil fuels. New construction will not have any gas lines put in and your current appliances will have to be swapped out eventually to all electric.

SAY GOODBYE TO PROPANE FOR YOUR GRILL?

In California, there are similar bans being put in place. In an effort to go green and energy efficient,

California will also be putting a ban on SINGLE USE PROPANE tanks!

So, as part of wide-ranging update and expansion of its recycling and waste management regulations, California SB1256 has banned the sale of single-use propane cylinders in the state, effective January 1, 2028.

If Californians have them, they can use them but buying them in California won't be possible. Can New York be far behind? It seems that Governor Hochul and New York State legislators align with California on many issues and it doesn't seem too far fetched to assume that single use propane will be restricted in New York soon as well.

