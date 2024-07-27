NO Gas Mowers/Blowers This Fall For New York State?

The fall is just a few weeks away and, as August begins, there are reports that New York State won't be using gas powered equipment for fall cleanup.

There are few things that remind you fall is here as much as the sound of a gas powered leaf blower buzzing on a crisp day. But that sound will be a thing of the past in various New York State parks.

As has been the case for most of the summer, some of the New York's crews will be only using electric powered equipment.

For most, a gas powered lawn mower or weed whacker are just what the lawn doctor ordered to cut it back. But the push to go "more green" and energy efficient is finding it's way to the landscape industry.

The Bill reads, "Prohibits the sale of gasoline powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers in the state; requires the commissioner to promulgate rules to enact such prohibition by January 1, 2025".

According to a Tweet and video from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you will have a better experience outdoors this summer as they are converting to all electric.

Fall will be here soon and we are blessed to have some of the best weather in the country from September through October! Plan ahead and get ready for those leaves to drop!