There is a massive transformation taking place in one of the most beloved parks in Lewiston, New York.

The summer break will be here soon and families across New York State will be looking to fill the schedule with trips that are both fun and informative! A trip to Artpark should be on the itinerary!

The New York State Parks Department revealed some amazing additions and transformations to Artpark and the Shoreline Trails!

The good weather is finally getting here and there may be non better time than now to get the family out for a walk in Lewiston.

The New Additions To Artpark In Lewiston, NY

New York State Parks announced that: "The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced today that a nearly $12 million project to improve and expand the visitor experience at Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park (Artpark) is complete".

Leveling Up The Landscape

Over the last couple of years, the New York State Parks have done a bunch of things to make the area eve better for visitors and families. Some of the improvements include thousands of new trees and shrubs and parking areas that serve as multipurpose areas.