In New York State, it is going to be a WARMER winter and a lot less snow coming our way. This winter is going to be drier and have less snow starting in November and lasting all the way through March. Temperatures are expected to be a little higher than normal, so it will be a WARMER winter in Western New York.

Western New York, northern New York State, and the New York City area especially will all have temperatures above normal this year, but the first major snowfal, it seems, will be happening in November:

That’s the big picture: most of the United States can expect a typical or slightly milder winter—but some regions should brace for a sharper chill. “Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” says Editor Carol Connare. “Most areas will experience near-normal to slightly milder temperatures, but from the Appalachians south through the Southeast and Florida, and westward across the Ohio Valley, we’re predicting a colder-than-normal winter.”

What is the latest it has snowed in the season that you can remember? There was a time that I remember getting ready to go to Easter mass, and there was snow all over the ground. It is something that, unless you have lived or live in New York State, it is hard to comprehend that the weather is like THIS for SO LONG.