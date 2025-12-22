UPS Steals From New York Workers Before Holidays, People Outraged

If you are living in New York State and you are working for UPS, you need to check your wages because you might be owed a lot of money. There are about 55 different UPS facilities in New York State that have done some serious hiring for the holidays and those workers need to be careful and aware with their wages.

What did UPS workers find out about their wages?

New York State is alleging some very serious allegations against UPS and they are going to get money back for the workers of UPS in New York State. The Attorney General and workers are saying that UPS did not pay minimum wage to some workers, did not pay overtime, deducted hours from time cards for lunch breaks that were not taken and some have even said that some were required to do "off-clock" work.

It is not looking good for UPS right now as we approach the holiday season. While this should not effect you getting any presents right now in time for Christmas, the New York Attorney General explains what is going on:

found that for years, UPS has shortchanged seasonal workers who keep the company running during peak holiday demand by failing to record all hours worked, requiring widespread off-the-clock labor, and manipulating timekeeping systems to reduce paid hours.”

